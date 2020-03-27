“You need to fill your vessel”: Vera Brezhnev showed a photo in bed

The singer Vera Brezhneva, who previously showed bed photo with husband, again pleased with the spicy.

And the star shared her tips on how not to burn out. She advised women to imagine that they — the “wondrous beauty of the jugs, beautiful vessel of life-giving force”.

“But when the vessel begins to pull excessive — water spill. The more he pulled, the more of it spills. And so, at some point it is almost at the bottom-the same life-giving force that is not enough even to itself. Not to feed someone. And then to return the balance — vessel will again need to fill” — like Faith.

She notes that it can only be the woman herself. “Your vessel we can fill in themselves. Because we women have great power — salonpolster. And it can be done in only one case. Leaving the vessel at the time alone. In the literal and figurative sense of the word). Guess what? There are several ways”, — has intrigued the singer.

And after advised sleep and pleasure — “going to the movies, to the exhibition, meeting with a friend, a favorite dessert once a week, going to the Spa, glass of wine, buy something”.

By the way, before Brezhnev showed how relaxing, dancing to famous songs.

