You push through the skull – a new and dangerous challenge among adolescents in TikTok

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Проломи череп – новый опасный челлендж среди подростков в TikTok

Dangerous new challenge in TikTok has different names – Cutting, Jump Challengе, Skull Breaker Challenge (you push through the skull).

Children collect team of three people. One teenager takes a few steps and jumps, and the other two in the back hit him in the legs. After that he falls and hits his head.

Filming all this on the phone and share in social network TikTok.

This dangerous game has already had tragic consequences in the world, according Pravda.com.ua.

