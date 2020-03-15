“You what I dug up?”: Volochkova rudely replied to the accusations because of the dangerous party (video)

The flamboyant Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, who once again is going to marry, was forced to make excuses for published in Instagram video with his party, where he used dry ice.

Users criticized Volochkova, Recalling the deadly party with dry ice at blogeri Catherine Didenko.

Later comments to the video was closed, but after the scandal, Volochkova wrote a message where he said he did not understand “why her dug with that dry ice.”

“My dear, I urge many to prudence. My favorite person didn’t dump pounds of ice in the pool! He just surprises me all the time happy. And during the dinner organized for me bread cake with my name from the cumin… And we agreed that I was presented a dessert with fireworks and ferry. You what I dug up? Or can’t survive the love of men and their actions? Find the strength or their loved ones will ask you to please!”. — says the ballerina.

We will remind, recently at a party in Moscow blogery Catherine Didenko people jumped in the pool with dry ice. Three people got carbon monoxide poisoning and died, including the husband blogers.

