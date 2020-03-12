“You will live in the hospital”: Babkin was outraged that his city did not close schools on quarantine

Popular musician Sergey Babkin, whose son recently was in intensive care, was indignant that in Kharkiv did not close schools and preschool institutions from the outbreak of coronavirus.

In stories he recalled that his son was infected at school, in class, the boy is now sick 12 children. Of course, says the artist, it is more convenient to take my daughter to school or to kindergarten, because no time to babysit. “But you’ll have to find time to be at the hospital with him, to live there for a week, two, three. It is necessary to choose” — he stressed.

Recall that Kharkiv authorities refused to close on quarantine institutions. But the city decided to close the theatres and cinemas, circus, amusement centers and play areas.

In other cities of Ukraine also reacted to the quarantine “creatively”. For example, in Odessa decided to close the theatres, cinemas and shopping centers.

