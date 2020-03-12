You’ll never guess what scared Norman Reedus

Norman Reedus fights against hideous zombies, riding her bike and does a lot of other scary and dangerous things. But as it turned out, all this he does not in order to boast of bravery, but rather to overcome their fears. About the biggest of them Reedus said on the “late show with James Korden” and very surprised fans.

It turned out that during the filming of episode of “On the road with Norman Reedus”, in which the company, the actor made his colleague on “the Walking dead” Michael rooker, among other things, they had to ride on roller skates.

We went for a drive on rollers and it was awful. I was miserable, told Norman. He also added that it was one of those things that he five minutes to endure can not, it’s too uncomfortable.

Who would have thought that the courageous Reedus give up in such child’s play, like inline skates. Especially in his show he travels across America on a motorcycle, and is far more dangerous. By the way, those who are fond of tales and culture of the United States in General, see “On the road with Norman Reedus” you need. In each series, the company actor make new companions who share his passion for motorcycles and want to explore interesting and unique places, out on the road.

Of course, the author’s show does not affect shooting Reedus in “the Walking dead”. New episodes of the series broadcasted on the TV channel AMC on Sundays.