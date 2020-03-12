Young fiancee Petrosyan showed his naked torso on the beach (photos)

Famous Russian comedian Evgeniy Petrosyan and his assistant Tatiana Brukhanova, which is called the mystery of the artist’s wife, together in the United Arab Emirates. They chose a luxury hotel in Dubai, and talked about it in their social networks.

Brukhanova showed gorgeous room on the island of palm Jumeirah overlooking the Arabian Gulf and a few of the pictures of me on the walk. On vacation Tatiana walks with a shopping bag.

Joint Petrosian photos she publishes. Beach picture appeared on the page of Eugene Vaganovich in Instagram. Comedian sunbathing, exposing the torso.

“So I’m on the beach! After napryazhenka, they say it is useful! Chill out…”, — signed the spicy Petrosyan.

“Well, just macho!”, “A pensioner-then nothing!” “Oh, Evgeny vaganovich, Yes, You sexy macho”, “Light erotica”, — responded to photo subscribers.

By the way, Petrosyan in his 74 years actively involved in sports with a personal trainer.

showing tummy.

Recall, Petrosyan and Brukhanova not comment on their relationship, not confirming or denying the connection. Thus the pair creates an even more rumors.

The former wife of Petrosyan Elena Stepanenko threw 42 kg and had fun with the divorce in his new show.

