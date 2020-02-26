Younger: Natalia Mogilevskaya surprised a cardinal change of image (photos)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Popular singer Natalia Mogilevskaya, intrigued by the earlier words of a beloved man and future children, again surprised fans. Star cut off her long hair once again changed her image. New photo in Instagram star posing in a completely new way. She again became curly, the fun way gives a big red bow.

To uncover the cause of change Mogilev did not, leaving the intrigue. “Beginning,” only briefly Natalia wrote under the photo. It is obvious that soon she will delight fans with new work and show the cause of his transformation.

Fans of the singer have noted in the comments that with this hairdo she looks much younger, looks cute and mischievous.

“With that hair You are very beautiful!”, “Wow! Here is a chrysalis!”, “But the fact that You’re a naughty girl, and not a wise a woman, that’s for sure!”, “Hair wow! But the eyes… Shine with happiness! Happy for you!”, — write in the comments. Some believe that this style Natalia is not suitable.

