Youporn and Pornhub diminish the quality of their videos at the request of the government!!!

The Face of coronavirus, the sites X such as YouPorn and PornHub have the wind in their sails. To avoid saturating, they are diminishing the quality of the video.

While we know of an episode of coronavirus, the giants of the X are a great success. To alleviate the bandwidth, YouPorn and PornHub have chosen to cripple the quality of their videos. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

In the Face of the coronavirus, it can be said, many have pulled out their box of tissues ! And it is not necessarily to blow his nose.

In fact, PornHub has granted access to its premium offering of its site, in order to make us forget the episode of coronavirus that we live in. What make you happy, in this period of confinement.

However, the networks are in strong demand, at the point where the giants need to operate some restrictions. YouPorn and PornHub live, therefore, not to rule and lead by example.

Yes, the two rivals in the landscape of the streaming X have chosen to lower the quality of their videos by default. They go to 480p.

This follows a request from the State. At the same time, Disney+ has had to delay its launch due to the coronavirus.

In the Face of the attendance records, it was evident that the giants of streaming react. Some have therefore opted to limit the speed of their videos.

Coronavirus: the giants of the streaming lighten the bandwidth

But YouPorn and PornHub are not the only ones, of course. Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime also have had to rein in the quality of their content.

These decisions are the result of the application of Cedric O, secretary of State in charge of digital. The goal : to limit the saturation of networks during the outbreak of coronavirus that we live in.

Yes, if the time is in confinement, many of him in the streaming. Porn or not, by the way.

All that PornHub has expanded its offering premium free world. Of what to occupy some of them for a good time.

It is in any case a way like another to pass the time, while the Covid-19 force us to stay with us.