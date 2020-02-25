Your gate closer: a network amuse a stupid own goal of the goalkeeper (video)

Goalkeeper of the Paraguayan club “General Dias” Gustavo Serdan “famous” in the football world thanks to a ridiculous own goal in the match of the 6th round of the elite division of the championship with “Guarana” (1:1).

On 16-th minute of the meeting, the guests spent the next flank attack. But the hosts ‘ defender managed to beat the opponent and pass the ball to his goalkeeper. Goalkeeper-“geek” has decided not to hurry with the removal of the ball and saw the approaching attacker, tried to circle him, went along the goal line. However, realizing that the Sprinter of it useless, 24-year-old Serdan tried to close the ball housing, but got confused in own feet and to the dismay of fans and teammates sent the ball into his own net.

Fortunately, at the end of the first half, teammates grief-the goalkeeper equalized, and in the end the match ended in a draw — 1:1.

Photo Tomada de Twitter

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter