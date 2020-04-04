“Your Nasty”: Zavorotniuk for the first time during the illness of said subscribers

Actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which before touching was congratulated with the birthday of children, husband and many fans, for the first time during treatment for cancer of the brain responded to followers in Instagram.

In particular, her comments appeared April 3 in the personal account, as well as on the support page that are relatives and friends of the artist, said in the Telegram channel “Mamalahoa”.

In the commentary Anastasia thanked Inna Mikhailov, wife of singer Stas Mikhailov, who expressed her words of support. The review was published about nine o’clock in the evening in response to the words of the wife of Stas Mikhailov.

“Bless the Lord”, wrote ina support group actress.

“Inna, thank You and Stas for attention and such a warm greeting! I was very pleased. Your Nastya”, — she wrote.

On the personal page of the actress also appeared replies to congratulations from stars of the Russian show-business. So, comments on her behalf is available under the records of singers Dima Bilan, Denis Klyaver, singer Zara, yumoristka Elena Borscheva and blogers Lena. However, it is unknown, leave these answers the artist herself or her family.

Recall that the 48-year-old Zavorotnyuk diagnosed with brain cancer — this information was first confirmed in October last year. Relatives and representatives Zavorotnyuk her condition does not comment. At the same time, in March, the daughter of actress Anna wrote “All is well, we are fighting and praying for her speedy recovery”, thus responding to the numerous questions the daughter of a star.

