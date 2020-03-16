“You’re all I see and hear, Julia” the father of Nachalovo addressed to a deceased daughter

The father of the singer Yulia Nachalova published the book “Yulia Nachalova. Letter father to daughter” in memory of daughter who died a year ago.

The book is based on a direct appeal, Viktor Vasilievich to the heiress, writes KP.

“Julia, on your grave many flowers and your smiling portrait. Still crowded with people. Of course! Now, after death, you suddenly become their idol. People, people… Why in life you are jealous man, looking for flaws in it gossip? After death, declare of the same man almost a Saint”, — quotes the website of the book.

Dad singer asked Julia not to worry about those who knowingly disturbs her, because she has people close to her, and they sincerely cherish the memory of it.

“You’re all I see and hear, Julia?” he writes of a deceased daughter.

Also my father told me that the heir to Nachalovo Faith writes letters to her. And does it still. Girl sure the singer is well and she lives among the angels, singing along with her songs.

— it was, in his opinion, it would seem, a trifling wound on the big toe. Julia herself was treated, the erased spot, endured terrible pain, put on a pair of high heels. In the hospital she appealed too late, when the infection started blood. According to the father, the daughter died from the second wave of the abscess. The doctors did everything to save Julia, but the abscess was so strong that the heart of the artist could not resist.

