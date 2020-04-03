YouTube competition TikTok with a whole new application !

Share on Facebook

The giant YouTube will launch a whole new application ! In the same vein as TikTok, the latter should keep you busy !

TikTok has existed for a very short time and already has a million subscribers ! YouTube will attempt to enter into competition with its new app : Shorts ! MCE TV tells you more !

Scheduled for 2020, Shorts will be based on the same concept as TikTok. We will be able to watch and create short videos. YouTube will therefore draw on the chinese social network.

Thus, The Information explained that on Shorts, it will be possible to ” mater and create short videos and clips. “It will be a direct competitor of TikTok. Facebook and Insta have also tried to get back in the race !

In effect, Facebook has created a Lasso, for the moment just available in the United States. Insta, for its part, has launched the Real, to make videos as on TikTok ! As well, the new app, YouTube is expected to see the day end of 2020 !

YouTube is going to launch its new application the end of 2020 !

In an interview which will be published soon, Dylan Byers, a reporter, and Susan Wojcicki, head of YouTube talk about Shorts. The info has been thus validated, they are going to launch on the market of short videos.

Facebook remains the world leader in social networks. But TikTok takes a lot of advance ! In fact, according to Statista, in two years, the app has a growth of over 125 %, which is huge !

But YouTube is not the only one to be inspired by others ! In fact, many want to copy TikTok ! But the network chinese also takes the example of its competitors ! In fact, the design of the profiles, looks a lot like Insta !

But also YouTube ! Indeed, TikTok, will also sign agreements with music labels. This allows allows them to compete with YouTube but also Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music etc

Social networks can worry!!! Indeed, TikTok takes more and more place. One would not be surprised to see TikTok on the podium in front of the other app !