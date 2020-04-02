YouTube has launched a channel in memory of Robin Williams

Robin Williams. Photo: Getty Images

The American record company of Time Life has launched a YouTube channel dedicated to actor and comedian Robin Williams.

The channel will broadcast pictures and show featuring Robin, as well as interviews with zvezdoy and his family.

Recall that the famous comedian and winner of the “Oscar” Robin Williams passed away August 11, 2014. According to the decision of experts, the cause of death 63-year-old actor was suicide. In his last years Williams suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

Even six years after the death of Robin Williams continues to leave a lasting impression on those who knew him and his work. So fans of the actor it’s nice to remember that he was full of life and loved his children.

We offer you to watch a new YouTube channel