YouTube has launched a channel in memory of Robin Williams

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

На YouTube запустили канал в память об Робине Уильямсе

Robin Williams. Photo: Getty Images

The American record company of Time Life has launched a YouTube channel dedicated to actor and comedian Robin Williams.

The channel will broadcast pictures and show featuring Robin, as well as interviews with zvezdoy and his family.

Recall that the famous comedian and winner of the “Oscar” Robin Williams passed away August 11, 2014. According to the decision of experts, the cause of death 63-year-old actor was suicide. In his last years Williams suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

Even six years after the death of Robin Williams continues to leave a lasting impression on those who knew him and his work. So fans of the actor it’s nice to remember that he was full of life and loved his children.

We offer you to watch a new YouTube channel

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article