YouTube is going to cancel the monetization on its platform

YouTube announced the abolition of monetization for videos that mention the coronavirus

A representative of YouTube stated that all the videos on the platform, which contain information about the coronavirus will not be monetized. In fact, it means that the authors of the channels can’t make money on these videos, reports the edition “Comments”.

Revised policy YouTube will be used with a limited number of channels, including channels from certified developers and a number of news partners. A Google spokesman said YouTube news partners agree to withhold details about the epidemic of coronavirus.

In recent weeks, following technology giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon have taken measures against the dissemination of the materials related to the epidemic. Last week, CNBC found numerous examples of Google ads for products claiming to protect against coronavirus. This week the company said it has temporarily banned the advertising of medical face masks. Other companies also increasingly are blocking the content associated with the coronavirus and its treatment, which became normal for brands.