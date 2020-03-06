Youtube only monetizes not the videos on the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

Youtube prohibits the monetization of videos that deals with the coronavirus. MCE TV tells you more.

Certainly no one is immune to the coronavirus. Not even Youtube ! In fact, the video-sharing platform has decided to implement new rules. Why ?

Now Youtube démonétise videos that talk about the coronavirus ! And this regardless of the way in which it treats the subject. A decision that does not please, of course not the whole world. Not surprising !

Today, the epidemic is spreading in the world. In fact, there are over 96 000 people infected. And more than 3 000 its dead. In France there are now 377 cases. As well as 6 dead. But the consequences are also felt. Especially on the sports and cultural events. In fact, several concerts are cancelled or postponed.

Youtube : a subject is ” too sensitive “

Youtube also takes new measurements. Indeed, the platform has decided to démonétiser some videos. Why ? And well all those who deal with near or far from the coronavirus. But why ? It explains you.

Since a few weeks the ads are disabled on some videos. In fact, you will not see ads on the videos that talk about the virus. Surprising ? Not that much to it. Moreover, Tom Leung, product manager of YouTube, has announced. ” All the videos on this topic will be demonetised “. confided to it. And until further notice !

For what purpose ? It is simple. Youtube is trying to protect its advertisers. In fact, some might not want to be associated with the topic. A topic considered sensitive ! This is not fake. But this measure does not apply that to the video that talks about this subject. No. It goes further than that. All the videos that deal with near or far of the topic, its relevant. However, the news channels they always have the right to publish on the subject. Case to follow.