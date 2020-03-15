Yulia Takshina was told about the breakup with her husband

Юлия Такшина рассказала о разрыве с мужем

Yulia Takshina and Gregory Antipenko met on the set of the TV series “Not born beautiful”. Soon the couple married and had two sons. However, after 6 years of marriage celebrities broke up.

“What you did is your own business, and the children had nothing. Unacceptable for me to live in the negative. If you keep the rejection to someone, your life goes as a consequence of this negativity. The situation needs to accept, forgive, release. Once released, it gets better,” — said the artist.

