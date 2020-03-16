YUNA 2020: announced a new date for the ceremony

YUNA. Photo: yuna.ua

In connection with the imposition of quarantine and a ban on holding mass events in Kyiv from 12 March to 3 April, and with care for the health and security of spectators and performers, the organizing Committee of the National music award YUNA decided to change the date of the ceremony. It will be held on may 26, 2020.

A new date was agreed on after talks with the capital Palace “Ukraine”, as well as with each of the artists that are already actively preparing their performances.

Of course, we understand and fully support the need for the introduction of precautionary measures for the safety of society and, according to the law and the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, changing the date of the ceremony. Award YUNA is a great event to which our whole team are preparing for a year. In addition we are preparing and artists: this year on the stage of Palace “Ukraina” viewers will see 12 performances. So we tried to quickly agree the most convenient for all the artists date. Thanks to all who are with us”, – commented Pavel Shilko, General producer of the award.

The organizers assure that previously purchased tickets for the gala concert are valid. Also it is already possible to buy tickets for the new date.

The previously announced list of artists who will perform at the ceremony, remains relevant. Viewers expect a Grand musical numbers from MONATIK, MELOVIN, MARUV, Duo Alina Pash&KRUTЬ, the group BEZ you like and Artem Pivovarov. Soon promise to announce a few more big names. The leading prize will be the showman Vladimir Ostapchuk.

LeMonade wrote earlier, announced the first winners of the musical award YUNA.