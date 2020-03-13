Yuri Andrukhovych — 60: poems of the classic of modern Ukrainian literature

Yuri Andrukhovych. A frame from the video

Friday, March 13, the Ukrainian writer Yuri Andrukhovych celebrates his birthday, he is 60 years old.

Some Western critics even compare it to Umberto Eco, and we belong to neoconism. In the kitty of the writer there are two feature films: “Oxygen hunger” and “Cupid and a demon.”

Recent years Andrukhovich produces mostly prose. However, on account of his six collections of poetry, the extreme of which is called “Letters to Ukraine”, was released in 2013.

In honor of this occasion we have gathered for you the best works of the writer in his performance and songs in his words.

Yuri Andrukhovych — “SNI about chetvertiy”

Yuri Andrukhovych — “Didactic vistavu in Teatr Bogoslovskogo”

Yuri Andrukhovych – “Salzitsa Stanislav — Rakhiv”

Yuri Andrukhovych — ” And everybody fucks you”

 

Yuri Andrukhovych — “Posturl”

“Cinnamon” — “Nizhnist”

“Dead Rooster” — “Vanya Can”

Taras Chubay and “PLACH REM” — Griffin

“Lament REM” — “Hidna”

“Dead Rooster” — “Alma”

