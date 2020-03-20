Yuri Gorbunov showed how involved with the son yoga

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Yury Gorbunov does not spend in vain time at home during the quarantine. While his star wife Katya Osadchaya, recommends to subscribers movies and TV shows, Gorbunov teaches his son to learn the primary asanas in yoga.

Happy dad, who now has more time to devote to his son, revealed in the network of their quarantine.

“Quarantine is suddenly a lot of time for family and a good reason to teach yoga son! “Dog face up” he is very good at it!”, writes Gorbunov.

Star parents now three year old son, Ivasyk pay maximum attention, and are eager to play with him, even cars.