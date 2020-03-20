Yuri Gorbunov showed how involved with the son yoga

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Юрий Горбунов показал, как занимается с сыном йогой

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Yury Gorbunov does not spend in vain time at home during the quarantine. While his star wife Katya Osadchaya, recommends to subscribers movies and TV shows, Gorbunov teaches his son to learn the primary asanas in yoga.

Happy dad, who now has more time to devote to his son, revealed in the network of their quarantine.

“Quarantine is suddenly a lot of time for family and a good reason to teach yoga son! “Dog face up” he is very good at it!”, writes Gorbunov.

Star parents now three year old son, Ivasyk pay maximum attention, and are eager to play with him, even cars.

Юрий Горбунов показал, как занимается с сыном йогой

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article