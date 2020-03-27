Yuriy Gusak vs Ruslan Tatarinov live streaming free for the Table Tennis Net Cap

Yuriy Gusak vs Ruslan Tatarinov. Prediction for Table Tennis Net Cap (March 27, 2020)

In one of the matches of the evening gaming session on Setka Cap, a match will be held on March 27 between Yuri Gusak and Ruslan Tatarinov. In the prediction for the match, we evaluate the chances of tennis players to win.

Yuriy Gusak

Yuri Gusak first appeared on Seth Cap only on March 20. The debut for the tennis player was successful. I managed to win four of the five fights and take second place.

A week later, we again see Yuri Gusak in the evening session of the tournament. Obviously, he will try to continue his successes. Yuri has the potential for this. Opponent is not one of those who are able to create serious problems.

Ruslan Tatarinov

Ruslan Tatarinov had just one start to the Grid Cap . March 26 was able to win in his group only one match of four.

It was noticeable that in the last matches of the game of the day it was not easy for a veteran (tennis player born in 1976). In his last match, he lost to Yurenev (11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 9-11, 3-11). Completely failed the decisive game. Scheduled play against Gusak will be the last for Ruslan. Perhaps again there will not be enough strength against the younger opponent.

Statistics

Tennis players will play among themselves for the first time.

Tatarinov has only one victory in the matches of the Grid Cap.

The gander of five matches in Net Cap won four.

Forecast

Bookmakers evaluate the upcoming chances of tennis players to win as equal. We think that along such a line it is worth playing a bet on the victory of Yuri Gusak . A week ago, the tennis player showed himself perfectly in the debut tournament, he is ready to continue his success and replay veteran Tatarinov with renewed vigor.

Our forecast is the victory of Gusak for the coefficient 1.91 in the BC 1xBet.