Zavorotnyuk remembered about his childhood and showed an archive photo

Daughter with cancer, actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk recently open up with your followers on Instagram. Anna even commented on the condition of his star mother and said “nanny Vika” is on the mend. At the moment the girl is in Italy and is praying for the health of the mother.

To all, Anna on his page on Instagram shared archive children’s photo and remembered his childhood. Daughter Anastasia Zavorotnyuk would not mind being back at that age, “to meet a toddler, full of joy and naivety”.

“Every day of my life I learn to be better than yesterday. Can’t lie and say that it always work. But I know one thing, I was given my whole life. Every day try to learn something new, to explore our amazing world and to suppress the negative thoughts and of course change. Many times thought about how it would be interesting to travel in time to meet a toddler, full of joy and naivete. To walk together through the pine forest that grew near our house and all the time I spent there… to Move for a few years and talk to a teenager, I’m sure it would be most interesting! Hug yourself then say that you are a beautiful Bud, which should not quarrel with the world, the world is open to you and he is ready to show you his wonders! Unfortunately, I understand that it’s impossible, but I’d really like to ever have invented such a time machine,” wrote Anna Zavorotnyuk.