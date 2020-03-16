Zavorotnyuk’s husband settled in the hospital and feeds the actress healing grains

Actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, about the improvement of health who recently said her daughter still in the hospital. Her husband Peter Chernyshev settled with his wife and cares for her.

As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, the latter practically leaving a medical center in Barvikha. He travels sometimes for work and shopping, including the special grits for immunity.

Also the star of “My fair nanny” regularly visits mom, she goes home only to sleep.

Relatives continue to pray for the actress. So, her daughter Anna on the eve of the announced collective prayer.

And doctors, according to the insider channel, continue to fight for the health of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.

Earlier, due to the long silence of relatives in the network appeared rumors about the death of the actress.

