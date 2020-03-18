Zelensky addressed the Ukrainians, who cannot return home from abroad (video)

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky came out with a new video message to the Ukrainians, urging them to be peaceful ahead of a pandemic restrictions. The main attention was paid to the issue of repatriation of compatriots outside the borders of our country.

So, announced the establishment of the so-called “hubs”, where citizens will be able to return home for free or for a reasonable price. This is Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Prague, Berlin, Warsaw, Przemysl, Vienna, Bratislava, Riga and Vilnius.

Also, the Ukrainians again called to register the foreign “FRIEND”.

Separately, Zelensky “reported” that on March 16 in Ukraine returned 23 thousand Ukrainians (125 flights), 17 March — 10 thousand (50 flights), and on Wednesday, March 18, is planned for 40 more flights.

We will remind, on March 17, Ukraine closed the borders for land and air transport. Nevertheless, over the border are thousands of our compatriots.

