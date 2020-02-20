Zelensky instructed the doctors to deal with metaformat in Ukraine

President Vladimir Zelensky announced the creation of a “Board of eminent doctors” who would perform medical reform.

He said this during the visit of the Boryspil multi-field hospital of intensive treatment (Kyiv region).

“We agreed that under the President of Ukraine we will make a panel of outstanding physicians across the country, is not only the physicians but also paramedics, everything. We set a goal yesterday: I want them to give us all insights about this part of the reform, which was the part that will be in the future,” said Zelensky.

The composition of the panel will be announced soon, he added.

“It is in no contests, no one is going to wait two months, as happens and has happened before. It will be very famous doctors who just want to see reform, giving her analysis and say, we’re all going there or not there and what you need to do to have a normal salary, normal medicine, normal conditions,” said Zelensky.

According to him, the findings of the Board must be ready by March 1, because from 1 April will start the second stage of medical reform.

Recall, healthcare reform, which started in April 2018, yet only applies to primary care (General practitioners, family doctors, pediatricians).

2020 systemic change starts at the level of clinics and hospitals all across the country. Since April 1, according to the law on the state financial guarantees for health care services, all types of medical services must pay for the national health service of Ukraine. The patient will be able to freely choose a doctor and facility, to service, for which will pay the National health.