Zenit vs Ufa live streaming free

Zenit vs Ufa: prediction for the match of the Premier League (March 9, 2020)

In the first round, “Ufa” beat “Zenith”, but whether the hosts will encounter difficulties on March 9 – the answer is in our forecast. Will the guests give the fight?

Zenit

Zenit is confidently moving towards the championship title – the team of Sergei Semak has been leading the table for a long time. At the moment, the gap from the second “Krasnodar” is eight points, which already allow the champion to feel safe. After a goalless draw with Lokomotiv in the last round, Zenit could not beat Akhmat in the Cup in regular time, but in extra-times they squeezed the opponent and made it to the semifinals.

Will not play Dziuba .

Ufa

Ufa has no outstanding success in the championship, but at the same time it copes with the main task without problems, being located outside the relegation zone. Vadim Evseev’s team takes the ninth line in the table and is three points away from the transitional zone, having the opportunity to increase this handicap today.

In the first match after the winter break, “Ufa” fought “Krasnodar” away, but eventually lost 0: 2, interrupting a series of five matches without a defeat in the championship.

Guests have no problems with injuries.

Statistics

The last three home matches, Zenit won against Ufa

Between themselves, “Zenith” and “Ufa” played 12 times and in none of these matches more than three goals were scored

In none of the last 11 away matches in all tournaments did Ufa score more than one goal

Forecast

Zenit has difficulties with victories after the winter break – Lokomotiv managed to stay in St. Petersburg, the champion almost lost in Grozny. Nevertheless, on his own field with such an opponent as Ufa, the team of Semak is capable of gaining three points without any problems – the guests will obviously bet on defense and it will not be difficult to find their moment to find Zenit.

We believe that the owners will achieve a modest victory. Forecast – Zenit victory + total under (3.5) goals . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.80