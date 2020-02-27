Zheng Saisai vs Arina Sobolenko: live streaming free for the WTA Doha match

Zheng Saisai – Arina Sobolenko. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 27, 2020)

At the tournament in Doha on February 27, Zheng Saysai and Arina Sobolenko will determine the participant in the semifinals. In the prediction for the match, we consider the chances of the underdog.

Zheng Saisai

Played during the tournament in Doha, Zheng Saysai . Before the 1/8 final game against Bertens, the Chinese tennis player won against Vondroushova (1-6, 6-3, 6-2) and Zvonareva (7-5, 6-1).

There were no serious preconditions for Zheng Sayzai to be able to confront Bertens on equal terms. However, Zheng Saysai was able, starting from the second set, to arrange things at the reception, adapted to Kiki’s pitch and turned the match around in her favor (3-6, 6-3, 6-4).

The technical arsenal of Zheng Saysai allows her to play in a variety of ways, punch deep under the back line, which is inconvenient for attacking rivals.

Arina Sobolenko

At the tournament in Doha, Arina Sobolenko held two matches. In the first match against Contaveit (7-5, 2-6, 7-5), there was a lot of marriage in the game of the Belarusian tennis player, she could not play her pitch steadily.

In the second round against Sakkari it was already much easier to pass the opponent Arina (6-3, 6-0). Everything turned out on the court at Sobolenko. Immediately seized the initiative, imposed her game. The rival was clearly lost and did not know what to do against such Arina.

Statistics

In personal meetings, Zheng Saysai leads 2-1.

Last year, tennis players exchanged victories.

In none of the three matches between tennis players Sobolenko did not win with handicap more than five games.

Forecast

Zheng Saisai and Sobolenko gained a good game form during the tournament and are ready for their next confrontation. Last year there was a similar situation in the final of the tournament in San Jose, when both were in excellent condition. Could then Zheng Saysai not only to impose a struggle, but also to win (6-3, 7-6). We think that in the current line of bookmakers there is an underestimation of the Chinese tennis player.

Our forecast is the victory of Zheng Saisai with the handicap (+5) of games for a coefficient of 1.79 in BC Parimatch