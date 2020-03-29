Zinchenko defeated an opponent from Russia in the match of the European championship FIFA 20 (video)

Sunday, March 29, is another gaming day at the European Championships in FIFA 20 among professional players, held by the popular Instagram-blog 433 (26.9 million subscribers).

In the 1/16 finals was the match Ukraine — Russia. The honor of our country defended the football player “Manchester city” Alexander Zinchenko, who played for Barcelona. For the Russians in the form of “Liverpool” played football “youth” and FC “Ufa” Daniel round. In the end, the Ukrainian defeated opponent — 6:1 and qualified for the next round of the tournament.

Full video of the match Zinchenko — Circular

Note that in the tournament a total of 32 players from different European countries represent 32 teams. In the 1/8 finals, in addition to Zinchenko, also came Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Puru of Sauri (Finland), Diogo Jota (Portugal), Michael Gregoritsch (Austria), Bernd Leno (Germany), răzvan Marin (Romania), Patrick Schick (Czech Republic), Billy Gilmour (Scotland), Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia), Sergio Region (Spain), Liam Boyce (Northern Ireland), Munas Dabbur (Israel) and Todd Cantwell (England).

By the way, a few days ago, Oleksandr Zinchenko held in FIFA 20 two friendlies against his teammate Benjamin Mendy, defeating the Frenchman — 6:1 and 5:1.

