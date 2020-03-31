Zinchenko led Ukraine to the quarterfinals of the European championship in FIFA 20 (video)

On Tuesday, March 31, in the midst of quarantine is another gaming day at the European Championships in FIFA 20 among professional players, held by the popular Instagram-blog 433.

In the 1/8 finals was the match Ukraine — Austria. The honor of our country defended the football player “Manchester city” Alexander Zinchenko, who played for Barcelona. For the Austrians in the form of “Liverpool” were fighting midfielder with Schalke and the national team of Austria Michael Gregoritsch. In a serious fight ward Andriy Shevchenko, whose beloved Vlad Sedan holds a quarantine in Ukraine, snatched victory from the opponent — 2:1 and reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

In addition to Zinchenko, the struggle for the victory in the tournament continue Todd Cantwell (England), Munas Dabbur (Israel), Patrick Schick (Czech Republic), Bernd Leno (Germany) and Billy Gilmour (Scotland). The last quarter-finalists of the championship will be determined in matches Diogo Jota (Portugal) — Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) and Sergio Region (Spain) — răzvan Marin (Romania).

