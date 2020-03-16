Zinchenko quarantined “suffered” because of the brazen dogs funny videos

The football player of English “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko, who on March 1 won the trophy while playing at the club from Manchester, is now in quarantine. Since the English Premier League, like many others in Europe, is suspended, players were dismissed and told not to leave their homes up to large fines for violation of isolation.

Our compatriot decided to practice at home, but there it was — Pets athlete and his beloved Vlada Sedan (photo) French bulldogs Louie and MIA had quite a different opinion about this.

