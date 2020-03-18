Zlatan and the Germans: the famous players already has collected millions of euros to fight COVID-19

Cancel the vast majority of football competitions because of the pandemic of the coronavirus, including Euro 2020, not got a lot of football stars to sit in quarantine idly by.

In particular, the opponents of the team Andriy Shevchenko in the group of the League of Nations — the German national team players donated 2.5 million euros for social purposes in connection with the pandemic of coronavirus in the country.

Donations players make and collect through the site wirhelfen.eu. About it in their social networks informed the player of “Bavaria” Leon Goretzka.

“We need to help each other in a moment”, — said in Instagram , the goalkeeper of the national team Manuel Neuer.

Organized a fundraiser to combat COVID-19 and the famous striker of Italian “Milan” Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The player launched on the platform Gofundme to collect 1 million euros and he donated 100 thousand, calling the company of Kick the Virus away!

“In this difficult time for Italy we have organized a fundraiser for hospitals Humanitas. I’m counting on the generosity of my colleagues and those who want to make even a small donation. Let’s kick the coronavirus and will win this match!”, — posted by Swede on Twitter.

Note that for the first five hours of the campaign Zlatan has collected more than 130 thousand euros.

For information on 18 March in the world since the beginning of the outbreak, there were over 205 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus. From infection died 8272 person.

Photo Twitter

