Zoe Kravitz posed naked for the gloss

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Зои Кравиц снялась обнаженной для глянца

American actress Zoe Kravitz, known for her role in the movie X-Men: First class, stripped naked for a fashion magazine. Naughty pictures of the star appeared on the official page of the gloss in Instagram.

Kravitz was photographed Topless for the magazine the Pop. One of the photos the actress poses Nude, with decoration in the form of an inverted figure eights on his chest. Nude intimate places of the stars covered with fresh flowers.

On the cover of Kravitz was in black trousers with a pearl suspenders, and Topless. On the naked body of the actress painted the vest, shirt and tie.

Зои Кравиц снялась обнаженной для глянца

Зои Кравиц снялась обнаженной для глянца

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article