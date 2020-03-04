Zoe Kravitz posed naked for the gloss

American actress Zoe Kravitz, known for her role in the movie X-Men: First class, stripped naked for a fashion magazine. Naughty pictures of the star appeared on the official page of the gloss in Instagram.

Kravitz was photographed Topless for the magazine the Pop. One of the photos the actress poses Nude, with decoration in the form of an inverted figure eights on his chest. Nude intimate places of the stars covered with fresh flowers.

On the cover of Kravitz was in black trousers with a pearl suspenders, and Topless. On the naked body of the actress painted the vest, shirt and tie.