News
Clown theatre comes to Sandbach
All the fun of the circus comes to Sandbach Town Hall on Sunday January 24 at 2.30pm when television’s The National Clown Theatre stages a special matinee performance. Combining the […]
Holocaust Day in Sandbach
In 2014, former Cheshire East Council leader Michael Jones started the celebration to mark Holocaust Day with a service at Sandbach Town Hall. Since then the event has been held […]
School cuts to hit Sandbach
Schools across South Cheshire are facing funding cuts – with Sandbach schools amongst the worst hit. Local MP Fiona Bruce travelled to London with head teachers to urge ministers to […]
Sandbach parents protest planned school cuts
Hundreds of parents took to the streets of Sandbach last month to campaign against school funding cuts. The government has announced a new national formula for schools to address ‘inconsistent’ […]
